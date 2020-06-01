Winklevoss Strikes Back Against Goldman Sachs’ Bitcoin Whack

Goldman Sachs has delivered a Roubini-esque broadside against Bitcoin, arguing that its bubble (see: things that happened in 2017) was almost five times frothier than the Tulip Bubble (see: things that happened in 1637).

In a PowerPoint presentation resembling something outsourced to a 15-year-old on Fiverr, the storied bank warned clients to shy away from the cryptocurrency that investors elsewhere are clamoring to get their hands on.

Goldman Sachs doesn’t have hands, however. It has tentacles, as depicted in Matt Taibbi’s famous Rolling Stone Magazine story on the finance sector behemoth:

“The great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.”

Tyler Winklevoss delivered a scathing takedown on Twitter:

“The quality of Goldman Sachs’ recent research on #Bitcoin demonstrates that there has been a talent flippening. Today, Wall Street is where you end up when you can’t make it in crypto.”

The Vampire Squid’s Bubbly History

If anyone can spot a bubble, it’s Goldman Sachs. In fact, they tend to create them.

Goldman Sachs’ investment trust-upon-trust-upon-trust scam played a major role in the market crash in 1929 (see: mechanisms we can employ to make a point, too) and left wide-eyed economist John Kenneth Galbraith impressed at the pure madness of it all:

“It is difficult not to marvel at the imagination which was implicit in this gargantuan insanity.”

The bubble-maker’s role in the dot com boom and bust was also significant. Its use of laddering and kickback bribes among “in the know” investors led to overpriced IPOs, retail investors left holding the bag, and a trail of lawsuits.

The firm also faced the risk of criminal charges for its role in the housing bubble — and subsequent crash — that caused the Global Financial Crisis… the one that resulted in the creation of Bitcoin. But, inevitably, none were brought. Why? No idea, although this excerpt from Wikipedia might lead the astute reader to draw some conclusions.