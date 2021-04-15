Andrew Levine (CEO of Koinos Group) joins The TIE’s Fundamental Value Podcast to discuss the limitations of smart-contract platforms today, the Justin Sun – Steem debacle, and why the Koinos team is so wholeheartedly convinced that a fee-less, modular upgradable, and multi-lingual blockchain is needed.

This podcast was recorded and is being made available solely for informational purposes. The information, statements, comments, views and opinions provided in this podcast should not be construed as the provision of investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any securities or tokens or to make or consider any investment or course of action.

