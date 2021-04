Marc Weinstein (Head of Platform at Mechanism Capital) joins The TIE’s Fundamental Value Podcast to discuss why he thinks the metaverse is such a vast investment opportunity, identifying the next big early stage crypto project, maintaining conviction through volatility, and sizing positions.

This podcast was recorded and is being made available solely for informational purposes. The information, statements, comments, views and opinions provided in this podcast should not be construed as the provision of investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any securities or tokens or to make or consider any investment or course of action.

