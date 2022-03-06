We ask the buidlers in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector for their thoughts on the industry… and throw in a few random zingers to keep them on their toes!

This week, our 6 Questions go to Reeve Collins, co-founder of BLOCKv — a platform for creating, minting and distributing next-generation programmable NFTs.

I have always found myself at the forefront of new trends and technology developments. I started in 1997 at the first-ever online advertising agency when the internet was in its infancy. As the “dot-com boom” matured, I created one of the first ad networks in 2000 before shifting into the online branded entertainment space in 2007. By 2013, I was diving headfirst into the world of Bitcoin, and this exploration led me to invent the first-ever stablecoin, Tether, in 2014 and the first-ever NFT platform, BLOCKv, in an effort to bring crypto utility to the mainstream. Now, I’m dedicating my time and energy to BLOCKv’s ecosystem of companies and developing programmable NFTs and cutting-edge metaverses for leading global brands.

1 — Looking at the top 100 projects in crypto by market cap, which ones stand out to you, and for what reason?

Of course, Bitcoin. While I’m not quite a Bitcoin maximalist, it’s the invention and concept that started this whole movement. I believe Bitcoin has the potential to revolutionize our financial system and free the world from the monopoly that governments have over the control of money.

After that, I have to say Tether. As my first venture in the space, I’m still blown away at how it has become the foundation and model of the entire ecosystem. Besides those, I’m following the L1s, DeFi and NFT protocols closely since each project introduces new and novel approaches to solve the numerous challenges blockchains face in order to achieve the decentralized future we are all striving for.

2 — What are the top five Crypto Twitter feeds you can’t do without, and why?

Documenting Bitcoin (@DocumentingBTC), Andreas Antonopoulos (@aantonop), Dan Held (@danheld), Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) and Elon Musk (@elonmusk).

Anyone even slightly interested in the crypto industry should follow these accounts. The folks on this list are experts in the industry’s history, latest news and developments and are some of the greatest dreamers and doers this industry has to offer. No matter your level of crypto knowledge, these accounts can show you the limitless possibilities that the crypto economy has to offer.

3 — Have you ever bought a nonfungible token? What was it? And if not, what do you think will be your first?

Have I ever bought one? We invented them! While that may sound a bit outlandish, we really were the first company ever to build out a platform that enables you to create a highly programmable digital object and write it to a blockchain. We started BLOCKv back in 2015, and we have spent the better part of the last decade refining, adjusting and perfecting the technology. Since our ICO in 2017, the platform has created more NFTs for large brands than anyone out there.

4 — Which alternate movie universe would you most like to live in, and why?

About Time. In the movie, the protagonist gains the power to go up to 24 hours back in time and redo those moments. My goal in life has always been to create as many “perfect” moments as I can — to truly live life to its fullest. The ability to “edit, redo and relive” certain moments would make that dream come true.

5 — What’s the silliest conspiracy theory out there… and which one makes you pause for a moment?

These days, there are more than a few to choose from, unfortunately. I’d have to say the one that really leaves me speechless is this flat Earth theory. It’s just a complete abandonment of objective fact. I mean, if Aristotle could land on the conclusion that the Earth is round in 350 BC, I think we’ve had plenty of time to check the math on this one.

There are some theories that always make me pause and consider them a little more deeply. Whether or not I fully buy in is a different story, but some of the conspiracy theories around the global financial system and who/what/how it is controlled make you want to dig a little deeper. It’s concepts like these that make cryptocurrencies so fascinating to me and, in my opinion, essential to the growth and development of the world’s financial future.

6 — What’s the future of social media?

I hope for a brighter future for social media. Nobody truly understood its power and influence from the onset, so we’ve been left with the current toxicity that can foster hatred and anger, all bundled into a carefully curated echo chamber for your viewing enjoyment and ad dollars.

My hope is that we make a cultural correction here and social media takes a turn for the better. Social media still has all the capabilities to bring the world together, foster self-expression and lead to empowerment over disillusionment. It has the potential to be the Great Community Builder, and I hope we get to see it reach that potential.

Aside from its cultural impact, I see a future where it can have a very positive financial impact on the individuals who participate in it. Today, a small percentage of “influencers” can make a living from their involvement on different social media platforms. This monetary system is built on views, clicks and web traffic — other people’s data. Soon, there will be tools and structures in place that will enable a significant percentage of users to earn meaningful amounts from their participation. Most importantly, though, I think this development will parallel the developments in crypto that will lead to most of this new revenue coming from various forms of community currencies and NFTs, as opposed to the traditional advertising model.

A wish for the blockchain community:

To stay the course and to always remember this quote by Victor Hugo: “There is one thing stronger than all the armies in the world, and that is an idea whose time has come.”