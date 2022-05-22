We ask the buidlers in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector for their thoughts on the industry… and throw in a few random zingers to keep them on their toes!

This week, our 6 Questions go to Sonali Giovino, head of communications at Defiyield, a cross-chain asset management protocol that empowers users to be a part of the DeFi ecosystem.

Sonali Giovino has been working in the crypto space since 2017 when she began holding weekly educational workshops, which lead to public speaking events on cryptocurrency and blockchain and her production of Vancouver’s first Blockchain Yacht Cruise Conference. She brings 20+ years of experience as a technical communicator to her position at Defiyield, previously holding roles in marketing, project management, business development and event coordination. She is passionate about growing the DeFi community and introducing others to asset management and has emerged as a recognizable female thought leader in the tech space as a result.

1 — What is the main hurdle to mass adoption of blockchain technology?

I think the main hurdle to mass adoption of blockchain technology is that there are still so many people who don’t understand what blockchain or DeFi is, how it works, and what benefits it can bring to our society. The more we can support the industry through education, the more widespread adoption can be. That’s one of the biggest reasons I got involved in the space and with Defiyield specifically as a main focus is consistently educating new and existing users. It is still early for blockchain, and I believe consistent, gradual growth over time will lead to a more rapid growth as people have a better understanding of the space. When the internet was first growing, only a few businesses and people were using it. Fast forward to the present and it’s rare to hear of someone who isn’t using the internet for work, play, everything. With each passing year, we are seeing new developments in the crypto and blockchain space, and now some governments are even building their own digital currencies. Despite hurdles, blockchain technology is the future.

2 — If you were investing in startup companies right now, what kind of blockchain-based business opportunity would catch your eye?

Projects that are able to integrate and offer a connected network of blockchain, protocol and investing opportunities consolidated into one place are definitely gaining a lot of attention. I would be drawn to projects that simplify the process for users. Some projects require users to bridge their networks and blockchains, but anything with one click or one move is the type of opportunity that would catch my eye. People want to invest in projects that can simplify action steps into one place. Easy, simple and less work so you can spend more energy on growing, learning and finding the best opportunities.

3 — What does decentralization mean to you, and why is it important?

Decentralization gives people more control, and it’s an important freedom to not have a single entity, like banks or governments, controlling your assets. If something goes wrong with the bank or an institution has a single point of failure, it could affect several other systems in the banking process. In decentralized systems, however, even if one node goes down or if there is a failure in the blockchain, there are several other nodes leaving the transaction safe and unaffected. Decentralization truly puts more control and power back into the people’s hands where it belongs.

4 — Which two superpowers would you most want to have, and how would you combine them for good… or evil?

If I could have any two superpowers, I would want to utilize teleportation and super-human strength. I would fly around the world and between the planets to explore the universe and all the mystical elements it has to offer. I’d be eager to learn from different civilizations, share knowledge, and maybe hang out with an alien or two.

5 — Close your eyes and think of a happy place. What do you see?

When I close my eyes and think of a happy place, I see palm trees, ocean views and sunrises and sunsets that start and end my days. I am with family and friends, all engaging in meaningful conversations and enjoying memorable nights of laughter and joy. In my happy place, a beautiful white dog is running around the garden, and I see myself thinking out loud about all the items on my bucket list I’m excited to knock off for that month and the next. I see myself unfolding into all the beautiful things this world and the relationships I carry with it have to offer me in every moment.

6 — What is the book that influenced you the most? Why?

The Seat of the Soul by Gary Zukav has influenced me the most because it speaks to me about ways to understand consciousness, breaking through inner patterns, and the differences between the personality and the soul. I love how the book speaks to understanding emotions and thoughts, and how it explains that everything is energy, which if misaligned, causes us to manifest or create misalignments in our personal reality. This book showed me that we have the power to make change in our lives.

A wish for the young, ambitious blockchain community:

I wish the young, ambitious blockchain community nothing but success in learning, loving and growing within the space. The community has so much to offer and can be a place where anyone can feel confident in the control they have over their finances, assets, artwork, whatever blockchain-integrated area of life they enjoy.