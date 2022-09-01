Throughout The Oblique Life Global Goals Season 1, we have partnered with Treepoints, a UK-based social enterprise that helps businesses and individuals offset carbon dioxide. This special episode is an opportunity to learn more about their business, and what they hope to achieve in the long run.
S01E08: Focus on Food
Episode 8 presents the challenges that the food industry must overcome to accommodate the 10 billion human population forecast for 2050, while restoring nature and mitigating climate change. There is much to 'chew over', from...