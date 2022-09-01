Episode 2 explores production, from materials and design to human resources, energy and extending producer responsibility. Supply chains are no longer just about physical goods; there is also the data, and who owns that is a hot topic. Concepts like Cradle-to-Cradle have been around for two decades and, more recently, COVID-19 has disrupted global supply chains, but much remains to be done for structural change to scale. We ask how brands can produce goods with purpose, at the nexus of labour, environment and investors, without falling in the trap of greenwashing or shifting the burden of responsibility to the consumer or poorer countries.