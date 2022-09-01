Episode 5 takes us through the challenges of the linear economy and the exigency to shift to a new production and consumption paradigm. We talk about how the Global South has never stopped repairing, re-purposing and sharing goods, and why recycling is at the bottom of the pile in the circular economy. While incremental, bottom-up steps have a role, that does not relieve governments, corporates and citizens of the responsibility to advocate and make systemic change. The next generation of innovators and makers is taking circularity more seriously, which can only be positive.