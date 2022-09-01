Episode 6 presents the myriad challenges the electronics industry is facing, from design and materials to consumer behaviour, obsolescence and legislation. Even if customers want to be more discerning, there are still few sustainable products on the market as of today. Our speakers present a raft of solutions to shift this sector from being one of the biggest villains to a protagonist of sustainable consumerism. Creativity, not waiting for perfection, collaboration and mutual pressure will be key, whether that is across and by governments, manufacturers and consumers, or between Global North and Global South.