Following the meteoric rise of ‘fast’ fashion, there is now increasing pressure to re-think textiles and apparel. In episode 7, we probe into the industry challenges, from the over-production, self-regulation and environmental impact to consumer behaviour and greenwashing. Yet fashion shapes cultures and identities, and so we need solutions. Our speakers provide them, including their own work and other brands. Awareness and respect along the production and consumption cycle is key. If we shift how, what and why we acquire, and if what we wear is given as long a life as possible, we will not just save the planet. We will reignite our relationship with clothes.