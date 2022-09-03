In episode 9, we explore the opportunities that are offered by resources beyond their current use. In the linear economy, we dispose of the end component or product when we decide it is redundant, but that has led us to unsustainable practices, such as landfills and incineration. In the circular economy, we require segregation, decentralisation and no or renewable energy for one chain’s waste to become another’s input. In this episode we explore how we can valorise waste, and what policies, structures and mindset we need. We also hear stories of how two individuals are converting ceramic and glass waste into wealth.