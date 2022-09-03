The financial and capital markets keep economies moving. Episode 10 explores the role of investors – who secure public funds, underpin multinational companies and enable startups to connect and scale – in sustainable production and consumption. We talk about the importance of managing risk and streamlining standards and disclosure that do not deter issuers, but still give investors confidence – all while how they assess and fund companies is evolving. Monetising impact and patient capital are high on the agenda. Regulators are increasingly focused on sustainability, and this is predicted to take even more momentum in the future. Our speakers give recommendations, from credit ratings integrating environment, social and governance metrics, to the investor community and products diversifying further so as to distribute capital more equitably.