In episode 11, we scrutinise ethics. Today, profits, gross domestic product and growth take precedence over our environment, health and happiness, regardless of the consequences. We explore how we can realistically and holistically change this. After all, hundreds of millions of individuals globally are unable to meet their needs, all while subsidising the affluent and powerful. Private sector must refrain from congratulating itself for selective, superficial, incremental steps, especially when making decisions thousands of miles away from the people and environment that they affect. We address why governments must not abdicate responsibility, even if it means listening to those who may not have deep pockets or degrees, but who know a decent quality of life means. Consumers must also feel agency. As ever, our speakers share some practical lessons we can all learn from.