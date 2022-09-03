In episode 12, we recap the series and look at what consumerism should and could look like going forward. Our speakers bring expertise in the circular economy, plastics and biomimicry, and each has a view on policy and responsibilities. Today, most producers and a growing number of consumers will not deny there is a problem with the take, make and dispose model, but there is, and will be, a groundswell of roadblocks. From monolithic governments to multinationals and start-ups, our speakers bring solutions, which are taking advantage of technological advantages or have been staring at us for centuries – or both.
S01E11: Re-thinking Our Ethics
In episode 11, we scrutinise ethics. Today, profits, gross domestic product and growth take precedence over our environment, health and happiness, regardless of the consequences. We explore how we can realistically and holistically change this....