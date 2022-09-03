In episode 12, we recap the series and look at what consumerism should and could look like going forward. Our speakers bring expertise in the circular economy, plastics and biomimicry, and each has a view on policy and responsibilities. Today, most producers and a growing number of consumers will not deny there is a problem with the take, make and dispose model, but there is, and will be, a groundswell of roadblocks. From monolithic governments to multinationals and start-ups, our speakers bring solutions, which are taking advantage of technological advantages or have been staring at us for centuries – or both.