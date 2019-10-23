Hodler's Monthly
June 2020
Review of the main news, events and stats of the past month
PayPal
Crypto
— PayPal crypto integration incoming? There are now two public-facing job listings for crypto professionals
Wisdom
Tree
Bitcoin
futures
— WisdomTree files for an exchange-traded fund that will invest up to 5% of its capital into Bitcoin futures
Milestones & Events
2
June
Jun.
2020 could become the worst year for crypto-related thefts, hacks and fraud
3
June
Jun.
Coinbase goes down four times in last three months during major BTC price action
8
June
Jun.
The Pentagon creates a war game, rewarding Bitcoin for taking down financial institutions
11
June
Jun.
Fake SpaceX YouTube stream scams people out of 15.31 BTC with the old “free giveaway” trick
12
June
Jun.
Wilshire Phoenix files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a tradeable Bitcoin fund
14
June
Jun.
Daily trade volume for Bitcoin futures contracts drops, while open interest for BTC and Ether surges
17
June
Jun.
Vitalik Buterin says 40 million fewer Ether has been mined than was originally envisioned in five-year-old plan
18
June
Jun.
Russia lifts Telegram ban, and Durov sets sights on challenging China and Iran next
22
June
Jun.
The Black Swan author Nassim Taleb thinks Bitcoin is a good idea, but most investors are idiots
24
June
Jun.
WhatsApp’s payment features are suspended in Brazil less than one month after release
26
June
Jun.
Chinese crypto miner producer Ebang is listed on Nasdaq Global Market under the EBON ticker
29
June
Jun.
Crypto debit card backer Wirecard files for liquidation, while its auditor may face a lawsuit
June market stats
From Coin360
Numbers of the month
$90 million
— This is how much BTC needs to be absorbed every day to sustain a $100,000 price
1/3
— This is how many of institutions have invested in Bitcoin, according to Fidelity Investments
$675
million
— The biggest Bitcoin options expiry figure to date
11.4 million
— Investors are holding onto a whopping amount of Bitcoin
Quotes
Last year, the high was about $14,000, which would translate
Bloomberg report
This is a clear bubble and I don't know the right price. Virtual currency is not an investment target. It's just gambling.
Jim Rogers
Payments will need to be interoperable between fiat and cryptocurrency, and easy to send and receive across the globe.
Mike Kayamori
CEO of Liquid Group Inc.
The only thing they can hope for is individual sovereignty, and the only way to get there is through savings in Bitcoin — [it’s] the best way to get there.
Max Keiser
Buzz of the month
Trump was against Bitcoin all along?
John Bolton’s new book The Room Where It Happened claims that President Trump told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “go after Bitcoin”
More
Yasutaka Nakamoto, a drug runner for Pablo Escobar and the brother of Dorian Nakamoto, is possibly the real creator of Bitcoin?
William Shatner will share his memories through nonfungible tokens based on the WAX Blockchain
Hester Peirce has a chance to hold on to the title of “Crypto Mom” and keep her post until 2025
A former Steem witness claims he received death threats as the Steem/Hive situation gets even trickier
Adoption & Tech
The digital yuan is coming
A former senior official of the People’s Bank of China says the backend architecture development of the digital currency is complete
Country-level
European Union, Mexico, Marshall Islands and more
A European central bank digital currency gains another supporter in the Italian Banking Association
Marshall Islands’ SOV currency is said to become a “game-changer,” providing a self-sovereign identity
Blockchain is no longer just a buzzword but a technology that creates value — right here, right now
90% growth in two years! Don’t blink — that’s Mexico’s blockchain sector growing
CBDC for Thailand as its central bank launches a pilot project to test its payment system
Enterprise-level
Samsung, Blackberry, Ernst & Young and more
Gemini is compatible with the Samsung Blockchain Wallet
Almost 40% of Hong Kong’s new financial technology firms use blockchain
BlackBerry clicks onto crypto mining and cryptojacking detection software for Windows 10
Being is believing as survey of Chinese companies shows blockchain has a lot to offer to businesses
Tax reporting is made easier with an app from “Big Four” accounting firm EY
Major regulation updates
Sweden
Sweden's central bank releases a 98-page report on CBDCs
Canada
Canadian firms operating with digital currencies are legally recognized as money services businesses
China
China’s CBDC rollout is expected to see the digital yuan dovetailing with the country’s electronic payment systems
U.S.A.
The global regulatory landscape starts to tighten for crypto ATM operators
UK
The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority warns all crypto businesses operating in the country of its upcoming submission deadline
Restrictive
U.S.A.
The global regulatory landscape starts to tighten for crypto ATM operators
UK
The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority warns all crypto businesses operating in the country of its upcoming submission deadline
Permissive
Sweden
Sweden's central bank releases a 98-page report on CBDCs
Canada
Canadian firms operating with digital currencies are legally recognized as money services businesses
China
China’s CBDC rollout is expected to see the digital yuan dovetailing with the country’s electronic payment systems
