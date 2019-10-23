Hodler's Monthly May 2020

Review of the main news, events and stats of the past month
Halving

Bitcoin
Halving
— Bitcoin undergoes a halving for the third time in its history
Halving

TON

TON
project
— Telegram pulls out of the TON project, so what does the “T” stand for now?
TON

Milestones & Events

May May.
Coinbase report argues that disruptions during the pandemic highlight Bitcoin’s advantages over gold
May May.
Iran’s parliament votes to institute a new currency as Bitcoin’s price skyrockets locally
May May.
The Libra Association hires a new CEO who enforced Anti-Money Laundering under two U.S. presidents
May May.
Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones buys into Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation
10 May May.
$270 million in longs get liquidated as the pre-halving hype backfires on investors
12 May May.
Coinbase and Gemini reportedly had their accounts approved with JPMorgan Chase in April
14 May May.
CoinMarketCap’s new web traffic metric puts new owner Binance at the top spot, enraging competitors
18 May May.
Andreessen Horowitz outlines key metrics to show the crypto industry is growing steadily
20 May May.
A wallet containing 50 Bitcoin mined in 2009 comes to life — was it Satoshi?
22 May May.
Russian politicians suggest fines and prison terms of up to seven years for crypto involvement
24 May May.
Trezor, Ledger and KeepKey deny reports that their customer databases were hacked
29 May May.
A U.S. think tank working toward a digitized dollar releases its white paper

May market stats From Coin360

Numbers of the month

$25 trillion 

— U.S. debt keeps climbing as those who invested stimulus checks into Bitcoin see great returns

7 hours 

— YouTube pulled the plug on Cointelegraph’s halving party livestream

$30 million 

— This is how much BTC the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is accumulating per week

6 blocks 

— This is how many Bitcoin blocks were mined consecutively by F2Pool

Quotes

Get gold silver Bitcoin and SAVE YOURSELF.
Robert Kiyosaki
Rich Dad Poor Dad author
I definitely think that there’s a role for blockchains — and Ethereum in particular — to play in being this kind of neutral global player.
Vitalik Buterin
Ethereum co-founder
He [Schiff] tweets more #bitcoin than gold. And his commenters/followers are all bitcoin people. He is the sheep in wolf’s skin.
Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO
It’s probably the oldest coins ever spent, so it’s mostly fascinating that someone managed to hold onto them for over a decade.
Jameson Lopp
Casa co-founder and chief technology officer
Buzz of the month

50 Bitcoin mined in 2009 moved for the first time
The crypto community is still looking for the one who did it, but many are sure it was not Satoshi
More
John McAfee says he is 99% sure who Satoshi Nakamoto is
Chicago-based crypto exchange ErisX notifies its members and participants that it will start offering trading on Ether futures in the U.S.
Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling tweets, "I don’t understand Bitcoin," adding, "Please explain it to me." Happy to help!
Popular TV series Billions features Bitcoin in the first two episodes of season three

Adoption & Tech

The Bank of France announces the first successful test of a digital euro
The Bank of France announces the first successful test of a digital euro
France becomes the first country to successfully trial a digital euro operating on a blockchain
Country-level
United States, China, France and more
R3 claims central banks are not interested in central bank digital currencies
A bill asks the U.S. Congress to put together a massive survey on the state of blockchain adoption
The People’s Bank of China is eager to speed up blockchain adoption in the country
The Bank of Korea says blockchain development pushes banks toward adopting crypto
The Bank of Lithuania reveals ambitious plans to develop a blockchain platform
Enterprise-level
BBVA, Visa and more
BBVA bank is exploring ways to use zero-knowledge proofs in its products
A top Polish insurer taps blockchain to reduce its amount of paperwork
China's demand for Australian meat allows traceability platform to beef up blockchain use
Visa files a patent to create a digital currency, potentially Ethereum-based
Latin America’s largest investment bank issues real estate tokens via Tezos

Major regulation updates

Updates:
Drafts:
Drafts or updates or both:
Official Updates:
Restrictive and Permissive
U.S.A.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission introduces temporary changes to crowdfunding regulations for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic
Albania
Albania passes new comprehensive law written by the Minister of Finance and Economy
India
China
Netherlands
Restrictive
Permissive
Drafts and Ideas:
Restrictive and Permissive
U.S.A.
The U.S. Congress considers the idea of introducing blockchain-based online voting
U.S.A.
New legislation in California may help establish definitions of digital assets as securities
U.S.A.
The Proof of Stake Alliance engages with U.S. regulators over standards for PoS protocols
Iran
Iran’s president tasks officials to draft a national crypto mining strategy
U.S.A.
The Louisiana BitLicense could become a reality very soon
EU
The European Central Bank calls for proactive regulation of stablecoins in a report
Restrictive
EU
The European Central Bank calls for proactive regulation of stablecoins in a report
Permissive
U.S.A.
The U.S. Congress considers the idea of introducing blockchain-based online voting
U.S.A.
New legislation in California may help establish definitions of digital assets as securities
U.S.A.
The Proof of Stake Alliance engages with U.S. regulators over standards for PoS protocols
Iran
Iran’s president tasks officials to draft a national crypto mining strategy
U.S.A.
The Louisiana BitLicense could become a reality very soon
