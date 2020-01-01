List of components
1. Exchange core, liquidity and technology
2. Regulation and compliance
3. Security
4. PR and marketing
5. Clearing and settlement layer
6. Broker layer
7. Support
Exemplary Exchange:
In partnership with
How to build an exemplary
crypto exchange?

Building a crypto exchange can be a daunting process, but there’s one question that’s often overlooked: How do you build an excellent exchange?

How to build an exemplary crypto exchange?

Here, we’re going to look at the seven crucial components that every exchange needs — with insight from experts on how to achieve perfection. We’ve seen what happens when trading platforms follow poor practices (Mt. Gox and QuadrigaCX spring to mind), and there are clear issues that many exchanges struggle to tackle.

This is the recipe for success — the blueprint that could deliver an exchange to beat them all.

First critical component: Exchange core, liquidity and technology

7 critical components

1. Exchange core,
liquidity and technology

If the exchange core is your shiny sports car, liquidity is the gas that keeps it running.

2. Regulation
and compliance

Compliance is not an optional extra. It’s at the heart of every successful exchange.

3. Security

For an exchange owner, the worst word in any language is “insecure.”

4. PR and
marketing

What does an exchange need more than market pairs? Customers!

5. Clearing and
settlement layer

Eradicating counterparty risk is one of blockchain’s most attractive benefits.

6. Broker layer

Brokers help exchanges access liquidity pools and can help set prices.

7. Support

A satisfied customer is a repeat customer.

