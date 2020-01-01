Building a crypto exchange can be a daunting process, but there’s one question that’s often overlooked: How do you build an excellent exchange?
Here, we’re going to look at the seven crucial components that every exchange needs — with insight from experts on how to achieve perfection. We’ve seen what happens when trading platforms follow poor practices (Mt. Gox and QuadrigaCX spring to mind), and there are clear issues that many exchanges struggle to tackle.
This is the recipe for success — the blueprint that could deliver an exchange to beat them all.
If the exchange core is your shiny sports car, liquidity is the gas that keeps it running.
Compliance is not an optional extra. It’s at the heart of every successful exchange.
Eradicating counterparty risk is one of blockchain’s most attractive benefits.