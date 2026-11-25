The Ethereum Foundation has recommended the Keccak-256 hash function as the basis for Ethereum’s cryptographic defenses against quantum computing and AI-assisted attacks, according to a blog post on Nov. 24. It chose the nearly 20-year-old function over Poseidon, a newer alternative the team had spent years attempting to harden.

Described by Ethlabs co-founder Julian Ma as “one of the largest efforts done in blockchain, not just in Ethereum,” the planned switch to hash-based cryptography acts as a critical move to protect the chain from the future threat of quantum-based attacks.

Keccak-256 is a cryptographic hash function that converts data into a fixed-length, 256-bit digital fingerprint used to verify data integrity, while quantum attacks use quantum computing to exploit weaknesses in existing cryptographic systems.

The chosen hash function would form the backbone of Ethereum’s post-quantum security, meaning that “if it is broken, everything else is broken,” the blog post said. With nearly two decades of resistance to attacks, Keccak was considered the most secure of the candidates evaluated by the Foundation.

While quantum resistance is the long-term goal of the switch, protecting against the rising threat of AI-assisted attacks has become a more immediate priority.

The five hash-function candidates

The initial focus of the Ethereum Foundation’s research on hash functions was balancing the speed and security of the new system. The Foundation passed on SHA-256, despite its use in Bitcoin, citing collision attacks affecting more than half of the hash function’s protection.

Since the research began, the performance of SNARKs, cryptographic proofs that allow statements to be verified without showing the underlying data, has improved. The Foundation noted that security was therefore “the deciding factor.”

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Poseidon, the hash function the team had previously focused on, was designed in 2019 specifically to handle zero-knowledge proofs. Traditional hashes like SHA-256, used by Bitcoin, made these proofs painfully slow. However, reduced-round versions of Poseidon were still open to attacks, and improvements in SNARK performance reduced its speed advantage.

Two other functions also considered by the foundation were BLAKE2 and BLAKE3, general-purpose hashes used in VPNs and the Linux kernel. While their speed was noted in the blog post, limited research into their resistance to attacks led the Foundation to rule them out as options for the Ethereum network.

Protecting from quantum and AI

Although the move to hash-based cryptography is focused on reducing the threat of quantum computing, AI has become a primary security concern. Increasingly powerful AI systems have raised concerns about the security of cryptographic systems, including those Ethereum relies on.

Ethlabs’ Ma, who proposed an approach to post-quantum and post-AI resistance on Ethereum on Nov. 11, told Cointelegraph that although post-quantum security is important, “AI is here today and it’s breaking everything around us.” He noted that in this environment, “Ethereum has kept 100% uptime, basically because it has a culture of being extremely proactive on these security issues and prioritizing security over everything else.” In the blog post, the Foundation noted that Keccak-256 had so far remained unaffected by AI-assisted attacks.

Ma explained that much of the Ethereum community is aligned on making post-quantum security a priority. He said nearly all core developers are keen to put it first, which he described as “80, 90% of the win,” with the remaining discussions centered on which other upgrades should make way for it.

For the teams that build Ethereum’s software, the Foundation noted that the choice of Keccak would require little new code. Ethereum has used Keccak for its addresses since launch, so client teams can reuse existing code instead of building and testing a new hash from scratch. The Foundation also recommended that the consensus layer, which currently relies on SHA-256, gradually move over to Keccak for certain hashing operations.

Core developers have not approved the Ethlabs proposal, and the Foundation’s published roadmap still targets December 2029 for quantum resistance.

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