New Year’s Eve is a time not only to reflect on the previous year but also to celebrate the arrival of a new one, full of hopes, promises, goals and challenges. What makes the blockchain community so bright, diligent, insightful and creative? The people who are behind all of the innovations that aim to make our world a better place.

We’ve already witnessed the rise of the adoption of decentralized finance, the skyrocketing of nonfungible tokens, the emergence of the creator economy, the first — but rapid — steps into the Metaverse, and much more. And there are so many new, exciting discoveries that lie ahead of us!

Whatever the new year brings, I know that we will achieve all of our goals with you, the young, ambitious blockchain community. It’s a time to share in the hopeful New Year’s wishes that crypto industry insiders made for you and your inspiration. Keep building, and never stop dreaming. The world is becoming better, and you are a significant part of those changes! Happy New Year to us all!

“I would encourage young, ambitious newcomers to the space to absorb themselves intellectually with the many possibilities that the technology affords, rather than paying too much attention to the speculative nature of projects.”

Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer of Bitfinex

“I wish all the developers of new protocols to be more focused on building and inventing new tech, rather than on APY racing.”

Anton Bukov, co-founder of 1inch Network

“Bitcoin, to me, means trust and freedom. I hope that the ambitious community embraces those two concepts as they build the global, decentralized economy of the future.”

Tim Draper, co-founder of Draper Fisher Jurvetson

“This one is my same wish always: Keep going. You never fail until you give up.”

Lisa N. Edwards, co-owner of Getting Started In Crypto

“Focus on building real value and delivering pleasurable user experiences.”

Andrew Levine, CEO of Koinos Group

“Keep innovating to address the challenges the world is facing, whether that be in finance, the environment or digital experiences. The potential of digital ledger technology is finally being recognized thanks to your efforts. Some of the innovation in the sector over the past few years has been staggering, but there will be lots more to come.”

Martha Reyes, head of research at Bequant

“The Metaverse is a space that youth are generally comfortable with because their skills and knowledge are suited to the digital space, rendering them the true digital natives of this new realm. To young people and the young at heart, I say this: The Metaverse is your world for you to participate in, to shape and to co-create; now is your time to build a new environment and culture and leave behind the outdated zero-sum paradigm that has reigned supreme for so long. We are entering the positive-sum era, supported by the co-development, co-creation, interoperability and shared network effect of Web 3.0.”

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands

“I wish for everyone to dream big and to not let the past limit their imagination for what’s possible. The tools for restructuring how we distribute value and power on the internet are finally here, and everyone who wants to participate in shaping that future can participate in this transformation.”

Yaniv Tal, co-founder and CEO of Edge & Node and co-founder of The Graph

“WAGMI. The future’s so bright you gotta wear shades!”

Alex Tapscott, general manager of Ninepoint Digital Assets Group

“This is your time. Shoot for the moon! But remember, there are consequences. As you build, do no harm. Build a better world than we have today — you have the tools and the genius. I can’t wait to see what’s next!”

Jane Thomason, chairperson of Kasei Holdings

“Don’t be afraid to try new things, and move to the jurisdictions that treat you the best.”

Roger Ver, executive chairman of Bitcoin.com

“Blockchain technology is raising an entirely new generation of visionaries and doers, and it continues to evolve every day. Mass adoption is possible when we continue to educate about the true use cases of Bitcoin and the opportunity it presents for greater financial inclusion of the underbanked.”

Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful