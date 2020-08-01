Saturday, August 1, 2020
Hodler's Monthly

July 2020

Review of the main news, events, and stats of the last month

Mar 20  |  Apr 20  |  May 20  |  Jun 20

Milestones & Events

July 2

Authorities across Europe take down an organized crime syndicate that used an encrypted chat network.

July 7

Telegram ceases its support of the TON test network, but the community wants to keep the open-source project going.

July 10

New York’s state attorney general has wide latitude to investigate foreign entities such as iFinex.

July 11

336 Bitcoin is stolen from crypto-friendly bank Cashaa, and it’s still not clear what happened.

July 14

Global payments giant PayPal could indeed be developing a crypto-based solution.

July 15

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Kanye West are among the victims of a massive Twitter hack that aims to dupe Bitcoin holders out of their crypto.

July 19

John McAfee says he never believed Bitcoin would hit $1 million, backtracking on his previous prediction.

July 20

Dogecoin explodes following a get-rich-quick TikTok challenge that goes viral, setting a new precedent for crypto trading.

July 21

A Wirecard executive could be hiding in Russia with funds he was able to transfer there with Bitcoin

July 22

Russia’s newly passed crypto bill finally provides legal status to crypto, but it can’t be used as a payment method.

July 25

Tron representatives decline to learn key details of Twitter’s unprecedented hack — after previously offering seven figures for them.

July 28

Wirecard is implicated in a report on alleged criminal activities by a Mastercard executive operating at FBME Bank in Cyprus.

July 31

Ethereum is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its creation, spurred on by the recent surge in DeFi and network activity.

July Market Stats

From Coin360

Numbers of the Month

Quotes of the Month

Buzz of the Month

Adoption & Tech

Country level

Enterprise level

Major Regulation Updates

Official Updates

Restrictive and Permissive

United States

The office of the U.S. Treasury Department that handles banks issues a positive determination on crypto asset custody

Japan

The Japanese government is expected to include the consideration of a CBDC in its official economic plan

Global

The Islamic world is primed for crypto adoption as crypto trading is now fully compatible with Sharia law

South Korea

South Korea finalizes a new 20% tax rate for income generated from crypto trading

Russia

Russia’s central bank argues that crypto purchases are not considered an investment

Drafts and Ideas

Restrictive and Permissive

Australia

The Australian government reaches out to the blockchain community to help identify blockchain adoption opportunities

China

China’s Supreme Court calls for strengthening property laws pertaining to digital currency, network virtual property and data

Malta

Malta is taking a more holistic approach to its digital economy, combining blockchain with other “niche sectors”

United Kingdom

British consumers need stronger rules to protect them from deceptive crypto ads, says a U.K. minister

Ukraine

Backed by Bitfury, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to track illicit crypto transactions
