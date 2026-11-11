CoreWeave stock jumps 15% premarket after Q3 revenue beats estimates
CoreWeave’s third-quarter revenue rose 168% to $3.66 billion, beating analyst estimates by 3.4%. Its revenue backlog reached $132.5 billion.
CoreWeave shares jumped 15.27% in premarket trading Wednesday after the AI cloud provider reported third-quarter revenue that beat analyst estimates.
The shares traded at $56.12 as of 12:50 pm UTC, trimming the stock’s year-to-date decline to 32%, according to Yahoo Finance.
CoreWeave reported $3.66 billion in third-quarter revenue after the market closed on Tuesday, up 168% from $1.36 billion a year earlier.
Revenue came in about 3.4% above the $3.54 billion consensus estimate compiled by Google Finance.
The company also reported a revenue backlog of about $132.5 billion as of Sept. 30. The figure includes revenue CoreWeave expects to recognize under existing customer contracts, subject to delivery and service availability.
In April, CoreWeave announced a multiyear agreement with AI developer Anthropic to provide computing capacity for its Claude models. Days later, CoreWeave signed a $6 billion deal with quantitative trading company Jane Street to supply cloud infrastructure for trading and research.
CoreWeave started as a crypto miner and began shifting to AI infrastructure in 2019.
Related: CoreWeave shows how crypto-era infrastructure quietly became AI’s backbone