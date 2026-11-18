Nvidia’s board confirmed Tuesday it “does not intend to reinstate” company founder and former CEO Jensen Huang, as the chipmaker reported record quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, above Wall Street expectations.

Chairman Harvey Jones told investors at the start of Nvidia’s earnings call that the board had unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation. Chief financial officer Colette Kress, who is serving as interim CEO, added later that it was “business as usual” at Nvidia after his departure.

Hours earlier, Huang said on X he would be “honored” to return as CEO, should the board decide his return is in the best interest of shareholders.

The decision pours cold water on a growing campaign to reinstate Huang as CEO. US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had both backed his return, while the Wall Street Journal on Monday reported that some employees have discussed holding a demonstration in support of Huang at the company’s Santa Clara campus.

Nvidia revenue more than doubles in Q3

The board’s decision came as Nvidia reported record quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier and 5.6% ahead of the $109.3 billion analysts had expected, according to Visible Alpha consensus data published by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Data center revenue more than doubled to $107.6 billion, accounting for about 93% of Nvidia’s sales.

Nvidia forecast $130 billion in revenue for the current quarter, above Wall Street’s $125.3 billion estimate and 12% higher than its third-quarter revenue.

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Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, said the forecast pointed to sustained AI spending.

“This is huge for investors. It shows AI spending is being driven by companies and governments who see the tech as essential, and they’re likely to keep spending big.”

“The AI build-out looks set to run for years, and the gains are likely to spread far beyond the one chipmaker everyone’s watching,” Green added.

Nvidia shares closed 0.4% lower at $155.46 on Tuesday before rising about 4% in after-hours trading following the earnings.

The board also formed a committee to oversee national security and trade compliance. Huang has agreed to appear before Congress on Dec. 1 as lawmakers scrutinize whether Chinese entities gained access to advanced US chips.

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