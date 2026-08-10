Australia’s financial watchdog has suspended Cryptolink’s registration for three months, adding to a crackdown that previously saw the Bitcoin ATM operator fined $56,340.

Australia’s anti-money laundering watchdog has suspended the operation of Cryptolink’s Bitcoin ATMs for three months, citing “ongoing concerns” about its compliance with anti-money laundering obligations.

Australia has the highest number of crypto ATMs of all countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Australian authorities have been cracking down on the criminal use of crypto ATMs since at least late 2024.

AUSTRAC CEO Brendan Thomas said Monday the company’s Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration has been suspended for three months starting Sunday, meaning its crypto ATMs will not be allowed to operate during that time.

AUSTRAC said Cryptolink failed to meet basic reporting requirements, particularly threshold transaction reports, and did not respond to AUSTRAC’s request for information.

“As part of our continued focus on digital currency as a money laundering risk, AUSTRAC has ongoing concerns about the company’s ability to manage high-risk transactions through its CATMs,” said Thomas.

The action follows an enforceable undertaking that Cryptolink entered into with AUSTRAC in October 2025, after its Cryptocurrency Taskforce identified alleged breaches including late transaction reporting and shortcomings in Cryptolink’s risk assessments. AUSTRAC also issued a $56,340 infringement notice, which Cryptolink paid.

Cryptolink has 96 ATMs in Australia, allowing customers to exchange cash for Bitcoin. Most of its ATMs are located in major cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Cointelegraph reached out to Cryptolink for comment.

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