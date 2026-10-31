Blockchain analytics company Chainalysis said it was targeted in a cybersecurity incident, similar to those suffered recently by other platforms.

“Based on the investigation to date, we have found no evidence of unauthorized access to investigation content, authentication credentials, or session tokens,” it said in a blog post on Friday. Some non-sensitive customer data was exposed.

Chainalysis said it had engaged world-class third-party cybersecurity experts and was using large language models to support a review of its security and strengthen its defenses.

The company added that the security incident was not related to the recent crypto theft at Binance.

Cointelegraph reported on Thursday that Chainalysis had mapped out a network of Russian intermediaries that helped North Korean IT workers cash out millions of dollars in cryptocurrency.

Chainalysis posted on X on Friday that suspected North Korea-linked hacks accounted for almost 89% of reported crypto hack losses this year, up from 15% in 2021.

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