DeFi value locked drops over 2026

Source: Bitwise
Bitwise’s DeFi index fund weighs assets by market capitalization, and its current holdings are weighted 61% toward Hyperliquid (HYPE), the native token used by the crypto perpetuals exchange of the same name that has gained more than 160% so far this year.
The index also holds Uniswap (UNI), Ondo (ONDO) and Aave (AAVE), among others, all of which have fallen by double-digit percentages year to date.
While HYPE has propped up the value of DeFi tokens, total value locked in DeFi has fallen nearly 40% so far this year through June, declining to just over $70 billion from roughly $115 billion in January, CryptoRank reported June 24.
The crypto data aggregator attributed the market decline to the major correction in early October, which came after the crypto market peak, when Bitcoin hit a high of more than $126,000.
However, the company said the current drawdown remains smaller than during the 2022 bear market, suggesting a more resilient DeFi market.
In its report, Bitwise also noted key upcoming events it expects will affect the crypto market.
It said it expects “a steady run of large firms to announce stablecoin projects” ahead of the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin-regulating bill the US made law last year that takes effect in January 2027.
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Stablecoin supply has held amid the crypto market downturn, it added, and their growth will positively affect blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana this quarter as regulators finalize their rules for the GENIUS Act.
Bitwise said it also expects the next three months will be “make-or-break for the CLARITY Act,” the crypto market structure bill currently under review and negotiation in the Senate that Bitwise said has an unlikely chance of passing before the November elections.
“If it passes, we believe it likely marks this bear market’s bottom,” Bitwise said. “If it fails, expect volatility initially, then a clearing of uncertainty as the industry keeps building under a pro-crypto SEC and CFTC.”
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