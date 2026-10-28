The Depository Trust Company (DTC), a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), has launched tokenization services enabling eligible users to mint tokenized representations of securities held at DTC.

DTCC clients are eligible to use the DTCC Tokenization Service (DTS). DTS will convert between traditional and tokenized forms of securities that are transferable to digital wallets and retain the same ownership rights and investor protections as their traditional counterparts, the company announced on Wednesday.

The post-trade market infrastructure provider said that 20 of its clients have signed agreements to access the services, including Alpaca, Citadel Securities, Citi, Clear Street, DriveWealth, Fidelity Investments, Interchange Clearing and JPMorgan.

DTC has more than $114 trillion in assets under custody, including stocks and exchange-traded funds. The company said its service will create a “practical path” for tokenized securities adoption.

In December 2025, the US Securities and Exchange Commission issued a “no action” letter stating that it would not recommend enforcement action against DTCC’s subsidiary in relation to its proposed tokenization program.

In May, DTCC said it planned a full service launch of trading of tokenized securities in October 2026, following a July 2026 pilot.

The tokenization service is currently integrated with Canton Network and DTCC’s Besu private network, with plans to add additional blockchain networks in 2027.

Related: US financial markets ‘poised to move on-chain’ amid DTCC tokenization greenlight