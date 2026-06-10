Source: Stefan Schropp
Hyperliquid and Paradigm said the proposal sweeps secondary market activity into an issuer’s compliance perimeter that they “cannot meaningfully police.”
They argued it also treats smart contract interactions as an activity that carries sanctions liability “regardless of whether the issuer has any relationship with, or visibility into, the transacting parties.”
The pair said an issuer who is facing the obligations proposed would be incentivized to only deploy into a permissioned environment, which they argued would see US-regulated stablecoins pulled out of decentralized finance to create “a void filled by unregulated, offshore, non-dollar alternatives.”
Related: Solana Institute CEO says CLARITY Act must shield open-source developers
US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law last year, which outlined how stablecoins and their issuers are to be regulated. Federal agencies are currently looking at how to implement the law, which is set to go into effect in January 2027 at the latest.
The Senate is currently debating a crypto bill that could include further rules for stablecoin issuers and remove liability for developers of crypto platforms regarding money laundering and sanctions compliance.
Provisions for the legislation, dubbed the CLARITY Act, are still under discussion, and some lawmakers are pushing for a full Senate vote on the bill before the November elections.
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