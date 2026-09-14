Attackers reportedly published identity documents and selfies belonging to Revolut customers and threatened to release more data each day until the fintech pays.

Threat actors who obtained sensitive Revolut customer information appear to have begun posting the information online and are threatening to release more data every day until “revolut pays.”

The newly leaked information reportedly includes selfies and copies of identity documents belonging to tennis player Alexander Shevchenko and Gamdom CEO Felix Römer, CEO of online crypto casino Gamdom, according to an X post from International Cyber Digest on Sunday.

“We’re going to start releasing more and more data everyday until revolut pays for leaking their customers,” the attackers reportedly said on Telegram. Cointelegraph reached out to Revolut and Römer for comment.

The exposed identity documents and facial-verification images could increase the risk of identity theft. Revolut on Friday told customers the leaked data also includes customers’ full name, date of birth, occupation, contact information, account statements and full transaction history, including records of Bitcoin transactions.

Related: Revolut says customer data exposed through fake government email

Revolut told Cointelegraph on Saturday that the customer data was leaked due to a “sophisticated external impersonation scam” in which the attacker used an email address from a legitimate government agency domain email to submit fraudulent requests for information.

Revolut later told Cointelegraph the breach affected a “⁠limited number” of customers, and its systems and customer funds are unaffected.

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