Bitcoin ETFs returned to inflows with $103 million, while Ether funds recorded a third straight day of net outflows.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) flipped back to net inflows on the first trading day of October after their strongest quarter of 2026.

Bitcoin ETFs attracted $102.7 million in net inflows on Thursday, following Wednesday’s $148.7 million in net outflows, according to SoSoValue data. Their combined net assets rose to $109.3 billion, while cumulative net inflows reached $57.6 billion.

The positive start to the month followed $6.34 billion in third-quarter net inflows, including $2.65 billion in September. Bitcoin rose 42.71% over the quarter.

Bitcoin traded at about $85,900 at the time of publication, up 2.1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Alternative.me’s Crypto Fear & Greed Index slipped to 72 from 74 a day earlier, remaining in “Greed” territory.

US spot Ether ETFs recorded $55.4 million in net outflows on Thursday. The funds have shed about $118 million across three consecutive trading days.

Solana ETFs also posted around $6 million in net outflows on Thursday, extending an outflow streak to two sessions, while XRP ETFs attracted $4 million in net inflows.

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