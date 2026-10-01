September inflows ended on a weaker note, with Bitcoin ETFs recording roughly $149 million in net outflows on Wednesday, snapping a nine-day inflow streak that attracted about $3.1 billion.
US spot Ether ETFs attracted about $3.05 billion in Q3 after roughly $714 million in net outflows in Q2, while Ether gained about 71% during the quarter.
Among other altcoin funds, XRP ETFs attracted $308 million in Q3, lifting cumulative net inflows to $1.79 billion. Solana and Zcash ETFs also recorded net inflows in September, drawing $272 million and $246 million, respectively.
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