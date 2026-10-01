MetaMask said it is investigating the threat internally and said it has found no immediate threat to its wallets.

MetaMask has announced it is responding to a security incident affecting part of its infrastructure and is exiting affected staking validators as a precaution.

In an update on Wednesday, MetaMask said it was addressing the ongoing threat internally and was working with external partners and security advisors. It did not share what the security issue was but said it has not identified any immediate threat to MetaMask wallets.

MetaMask said the precautionary measures involve validators within its non-custodial staking operations.

Cointelegraph reached out to MetaMask but did not receive an immediate response.

Lido details validator exits and potential penalties

Lido separately said MetaMask Staking had begun taking “precautionary steps to protect client assets related to its operated Ethereum validators,” including exiting its Ether (ETH) validators in the Lido protocol on Wednesday.

The last of the affected validators are expected to exit by the end of Oct. 7.

“ETH exited from MetaMask Staking-operated validators is expected to return to the protocol gradually as the relevant validators complete the exit, withdrawal, and re-entry cycle, which is estimated to take approximately up to 45 days due to the extended entry queue,” said Lido Finance developer Will Shannon.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.