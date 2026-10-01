MetaMask said the precautionary measures involve validators within its non-custodial staking operations.
Cointelegraph reached out to MetaMask but did not receive an immediate response.
Lido separately said MetaMask Staking had begun taking “precautionary steps to protect client assets related to its operated Ethereum validators,” including exiting its Ether (ETH) validators in the Lido protocol on Wednesday.
The last of the affected validators are expected to exit by the end of Oct. 7.
“ETH exited from MetaMask Staking-operated validators is expected to return to the protocol gradually as the relevant validators complete the exit, withdrawal, and re-entry cycle, which is estimated to take approximately up to 45 days due to the extended entry queue,” said Lido Finance developer Will Shannon.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.