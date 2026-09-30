Source: Cardano Foundation
The second application creates digital checkpoints to track the production, transportation and use of Diesel R, Petrobras’ renewable diesel fuel. The Cardano Foundation said the data could support Scope 3 reporting, which covers indirect emissions across a company’s value chain.
The projects are part of an ongoing research and development collaboration that began in 2023 with blockchain education for Petrobras employees and expanded in 2025 to energy-sector research with PUC-Rio’s Ledger Labs. The Cardano Foundation did not disclose fuel volumes covered by the applications or a timeline for broader deployment.
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Shell has also used blockchain to track environmental attributes associated with sustainable aviation fuel through Avelia, a Book-and-Claim platform launched in 2022 that uses blockchain to track claims and prevent double counting.
In a September update, Shell said Avelia had contributed to more than 84 million gallons of SAF entering the global fuel network since its launch in 2022, resulting in more than 780,000 tonnes of CO₂e abatement through June 2026.
More recently, Australia’s Viva Energy signed an agreement with NoviqTech in January to research digital Book-and-Claim systems for sustainable aviation fuel, including how blockchain could support emissions reporting and track environmental claims.
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