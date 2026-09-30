Petrobras developed two Cardano-based applications to track sustainability claims tied to aviation fuel and renewable diesel as part of an ongoing research collaboration.

Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras has developed two blockchain applications using Cardano to track sustainability data for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and its Diesel R renewable fuel.

According to a Wednesday announcement from the Cardano Foundation, the first application, developed with PUC-Rio’s Ledger Labs, tokenizes environmental attributes associated with SAF into digital tokens designed to prevent the same claim from being used more than once.

The application uses a Book-and-Claim model, which allows the environmental benefit to be separated from the physical fuel and assigned to an airline, company or passenger even if the SAF is used elsewhere.

The tokens, known as CS-SAF, contain metadata aligned with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). Passengers can also claim CS-SAF tokens through an application and receive a certificate tied to their journey and associated environmental claim.

Source: Cardano Foundation

The second application creates digital checkpoints to track the production, transportation and use of Diesel R, Petrobras’ renewable diesel fuel. The Cardano Foundation said the data could support Scope 3 reporting, which covers indirect emissions across a company’s value chain.

The projects are part of an ongoing research and development collaboration that began in 2023 with blockchain education for Petrobras employees and expanded in 2025 to energy-sector research with PUC-Rio’s Ledger Labs. The Cardano Foundation did not disclose fuel volumes covered by the applications or a timeline for broader deployment.

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Blockchain finds use in sustainable aviation fuel tracking

Shell has also used blockchain to track environmental attributes associated with sustainable aviation fuel through Avelia, a Book-and-Claim platform launched in 2022 that uses blockchain to track claims and prevent double counting.

In a September update, Shell said Avelia had contributed to more than 84 million gallons of SAF entering the global fuel network since its launch in 2022, resulting in more than 780,000 tonnes of CO₂e abatement through June 2026.

More recently, Australia’s Viva Energy signed an agreement with NoviqTech in January to research digital Book-and-Claim systems for sustainable aviation fuel, including how blockchain could support emissions reporting and track environmental claims.

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