Bitget CEO Gracy Chen on Friday also called on THORChain, a decentralized protocol for swapping assets between blockchains, to refuse services to addresses linked to the attack.
THORChain, however, said it doesn’t censor by design, and that while it has halted the network in the past, this is an emergency security mechanism that affects the protocol broadly and “is not a selective freeze of specific funds or an individual swap.”
Shevchenko said NEAR Intents would actively fight the laundering of hacked funds.
“Crypto cannot simultaneously demand recognition of digital property rights and build infrastructure optimized for monetizing stolen property,” he said.
Magazine: Asia dominates Crypto Adoption Index, Bitget’s $352M hack: Asia Express