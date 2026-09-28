Bitcoin fell below $83,000 to start the week amid US-Iran war developments but remains up more than 40% for Q3 ahead of key inflation and jobs data.

Bitcoin (BTC) is coiling below its 2026 open days before the Q3 candle close as new resistance caps BTC price upside.





Key points:





Bitcoin seals its highest weekly close since late January at $84,450 but drops to one-week lows of $82,557 after liquidity shifts on exchange order books.

Markets see 70% odds of a 0.25% Fed interest-rate hike in October prior to this week’s August PCE inflation and September nonfarm payrolls data.

Bitcoin must defend $82,500 to repeat its 2022 bear-market recovery pattern, says analysis by Rekt Capital.





BTC price upside cools with Q3 gains above 40%





Bitcoin saw downside pressure after Sunday’s weekly close as crypto joined US stock-market futures in falling on the potential for fresh US strikes on Iran.





BTC/USD fell under $83,000 to reach one-week lows, per data from TradingView. At $84,450, the weekly close was still the pair’s highest since late January.





BTC/USD one-week chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView





On low time frames, bands of liquidity that were added and then removed from exchange order books present an artificial barrier to further BTC price upside. On Monday, $30 million in ask liquidity appeared clustered at around $85,700, per data from CoinGlass, with spot price immediately accelerating its decline as a result.





BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CoinGlass





The coming week will feature two more key candle closes. Wednesday marks both the monthly close for September and the Q3 quarterly close. Both are set to occur around significant BTC price levels.





Above current spot price lie the 2026 yearly open at $88,700 and the cost basis for US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors around $86,000. Below lie the cost basis for Bitcoin corporate treasuries at $80,500 and the True Market Mean, the aggregate cost basis for active investors, near $76,700.





Bitcoin’s most recent buyers, who acquired BTC between one and four weeks ago and who traditionally react more to sudden price volatility, remain in aggregate profit, with a cost basis at $78,300, per data from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant.





Bitcoin investor cost basis by age (screenshot). Source: CryptoQuant





BTC/USD remains up by just over 40% this quarter, representing its best Q3 performance since 2017. The figure is significantly higher than the pair’s average Q3 performance, which since 2013 has been just 8.6%. By contrast, Q4 returns have averaged 77% over the same period, CoinGlass shows.





BTC/USD quarterly returns (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass



Hawkish rate bets persist ahead of US PCE, jobs data





Key US inflation data is due for release in the coming days as markets double down on hawkish Federal Reserve policy expectations.





On Wednesday, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index print for August is expected at 3.6% year-on-year and 0.3% month-on-month. PCE is known to be the Fed’s “preferred” inflation gauge, something that chair Kevin Warsh confirmed during his keynote speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium last month.





After the Fed raised interest rates by 0.25% at its September meeting, markets were already pricing in further hikes through the end of the year. The latest data from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows majority odds favoring a fresh 0.25% hike at the Fed’s October meeting, followed by a pause in January before hikes resume in March.





Odds of a 0.25% hike in October have increased from 57.7% a week ago to 70.3% as of Monday.





Fed target-rate probability comparison for October FOMC meeting (screenshot). Source: CME Group





Market expectations remain highly sensitive to developments around the US-Iran war and associated volatility in oil prices. On the weekend, US president Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest ceasefire proposal while refusing to rule out further military action. WTI crude oil returned to $95 per barrel as a result, gaining 3% on Monday.





Speaking to Reuters, Hamad Hussain, senior climate and commodities economist at Capital Economics, warned that oil-supply woes were continuing to dictate the market move despite modest improvements in transit volumes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil gateway.





“While greater flows through ​the Strait of Hormuz is easing some of the upward pressure on prices, the bigger picture is that the oil market remains in a deficit,” he said.





CFDs on WTI crude oil one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView





On Friday, US nonfarm payrolls data for September presents a further opportunity for risk-asset volatility. As Cointelegraph reported, the numbers for August came in far above expectations at 162,000 jobs added, boosting hawkish Fed bets as it appeared that the labor market was weathering accelerating inflation better than expected. Estimates see the US economy having added 83,000 jobs last month.





Bitcoin recovery hinges on $82,500 support, analysis says





Bitcoin now faces a challenge to preserve $82,500 as support, says price analysis comparing its latest breakout to its recovery from the 2022 bear market.





Related: Bitcoin ETFs draw $2.4B in biggest inflow week since October 2025





Trader and analyst Rekt Capital continues to monitor an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart — a classic bullish reversal structure — for signs that the 2026 bear market is over. As that structure played out, long-term accumulation was also underway.





In 2023, BTC/USD completed the inverse head and shoulders to enter a sideways range immediately above it, which lasted for much of 2023. Here, accumulation around $30,000 provided the fuel for the bull market’s next phase.





“In this cycle, the ~$82500 level is the analogous level to the very top of the 2022 Accumulation Pattern,” Rekt Capital explained.





For history to repeat itself, price would need to retain the $82,500 level in order to confirm its latest inverse head-and-shoulders reversal, going on to build what Rekt Capital calls a “reaccumulation range” above.





“Fail to turn $82500 into support however and there’s a chance Bitcoin reverts back into the $60k - $80k Range and retraces within it,” he added.





BTC/USD one-week chart. Source: Rekt Capital on X.com





Previously, Cointelegraph reported on various onchain indicators mimicking behavior that accompanied the end of the 2022 bear market.



