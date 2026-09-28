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Written by Helen Partzstaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Strategy buys 1,665 Bitcoin for $143M as BTC stack hits 847,666

Latest NewsPublishedSep 28, 2026

Strategy sold 1.47 million MSTR shares for $246.2 million, using the proceeds for Bitcoin purchases and STRC preferred stock repurchases.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy bought 1,665 Bitcoin for $142.7 million last week, lifting its holdings to 847,666 BTC as the company sold common shares to fund the purchase.

The company bought the Bitcoin at an average price of $85,681 per coin between Monday and Sunday, Strategy said in a Sept. 28 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Strategy has spent $63.95 billion on its holdings at an average price of $75,437 per Bitcoin, including fees and expenses.

Strategy funded the purchase with proceeds from MSTR stock sales. It sold 1.47 million shares for $246.2 million in net proceeds, allocating $142.7 million to Bitcoin and $103.5 million to repurchases of its STRC preferred stock.

Source: SEC

Strategy repurchased 1.53 million STRC shares for $151.7 million, with an additional $48.1 million coming from its US dollar cash holdings. The company bought 950 BTC for $75.7 million the previous week after a two-week pause.

Strategy’s “USD Cash” balance fell to $1 billion from $1.05 billion week over week after it used $48.1 million for STRC repurchases. Its separate US dollar reserve, maintained to cover preferred stock dividends and debt interest, declined to $5.02 billion from $5.04 billion after $22.1 million in dividend payments.

Related: Strategy seeks shareholder approval for daily preferred stock dividends

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