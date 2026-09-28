Strategy repurchased 1.53 million STRC shares for $151.7 million, with an additional $48.1 million coming from its US dollar cash holdings. The company bought 950 BTC for $75.7 million the previous week after a two-week pause.
Strategy’s “USD Cash” balance fell to $1 billion from $1.05 billion week over week after it used $48.1 million for STRC repurchases. Its separate US dollar reserve, maintained to cover preferred stock dividends and debt interest, declined to $5.02 billion from $5.04 billion after $22.1 million in dividend payments.
Related: Strategy seeks shareholder approval for daily preferred stock dividends