The schedule applies to all users, with no priority access for institutions, VIP customers or Bitget employees, Chen said.
Bitget CEO Gracy Chen has called on THORChain, a decentralized protocol for swapping assets between blockchains, to refuse services to addresses linked to the attack.
Lookonchain reported Monday that the attacker was swapping Ether for Bitcoin through THORChain, as Arkham data showed ETH linked to the attacker flowing into THORChain vaults.
THORChain said Monday that its network halt is an emergency security mechanism that affects the protocol broadly and “is not a selective freeze of specific funds or an individual swap.”
Crypto author Anndy Lian said THORChain can halt trading, stop outbound transactions or pause a connected chain, but those measures affect users broadly. The protocol has no built-in address blacklist, he said, limiting its ability to block specific addresses.
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