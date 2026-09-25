Bitget clarifies $388M in assets affected by security breach

The Bitget breach announced on Thursday affected about $35 million more than previously reported, based on an analysis of assets on Zcash and TRON.

Crypto exchange Bitget released an updated incident report on Thursday’s security breach, clarifying that about $388 million in assets had been affected and not $352 million as previously reported.

In a Friday update, Bitget said it would continue to pause withdrawals following the security breach, and the company had launched a bounty program to incentivize freezing or recovering the assets. The exchange confirmed that “$387.5 million were transferred to attacker-controlled addresses” based on onchain tracing — about $35 million more than reported on Thursday.

“The revised figure reflects a more complete accounting of transfers that occurred during the incident, adding affected assets on Zcash and TRON that were not included in the initial estimate,” said Bitget. “It does not reflect further unauthorized transfers. The incident remains contained and no further unauthorized transfers are possible.”

According to Bitget, the incident included addresses on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks, the XRP Ledger, Zcash and TRON. Among the assets stolen were XRP, Ether (ETH), Tether’s USDt (USDT), Zcash (ZEC), USDC, USDT0, XAUt, BNB, AVAX and TRX. The follow-up report did not address comments made by CEO Gracy Chen on Thursday speculating that a North Korean hacking group may have been behind the attack.

Even with the update on the assets transferred to hacker-controlled addresses, the Bitget security breach remains one of the largest to impact the industry. Hackers stole about $1.5 billion worth of Ether from Bybit in February 2025.

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