Bitget said unauthorized transfers affected a limited number of hot wallets, while cold wallets and most platform assets remained unaffected.

Crypto exchange Bitget has confirmed unauthorized transfers affecting approximately $351.6 million in assets and temporarily suspended withdrawals as it investigates the security breach.

Bitget said its security systems detected the transfers involving a limited number of hot wallets at 18:31 UTC on Thursday, prompting the exchange to activate emergency response procedures.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen said the breach was contained to a portion of the exchange’s hot and warm wallet layers, while its cold wallets remained secure. The exchange said user account balances remained accurate and that deposits and trading continue to operate normally.

Withdrawals have been temporarily suspended while the exchange conducts a security review. Bitget said it has flagged addresses associated with the transfers and contacted law enforcement and onchain security firms.

Chen said the full amount affected falls within Bitget’s User Protection Fund, which currently holds more than $464 million. She said the exchange would provide hourly updates and publish a full incident report, including a root-cause analysis and corrective actions, within 24 hours.

Bitget has not disclosed how the wallets were compromised, saying it would not speculate on the attack vector while the investigation is ongoing.

Magazine: Big Questions: Does Satoshi actually own 1.1 million Bitcoin?