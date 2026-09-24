Visa stablecoin settlement model. Source: Visa
As a result, stablecoins could become a larger part of payments without businesses or consumers necessarily interacting with them directly.
“If stablecoins become a major part of payments, most businesses probably won’t care that there is a stablecoin somewhere in the process,” Benkitis said. “They’ll care that settlement is available when they need it and that the money arrives.”
Varun Datta, venture capitalist and founder of Truth Ventures, agreed that continuous settlement could reduce delays and the amount of capital firms need to keep in different locations for payments, particularly across borders.
But those benefits do not necessarily translate into cheaper payments, he said. Conversion, compliance, integration and stablecoin-management costs still need to be considered.
“I don’t think speed on a blockchain automatically means a cheaper end-to-end payment,” Datta said. He added that he would want to see evidence of lower total costs and better liquidity management at scale before calling the economic case proven.
Related: US stablecoin adoption could surge with bank-like protections: Visa survey
The economics can become more complicated when stablecoins ultimately need to be converted into local currencies.
Benkitis said that while dollar-denominated stablecoins can move between balance sheets within minutes, completing payments in emerging markets can be more complicated. Local currency liquidity can be thinner, fewer banks may handle the flows, and access to the domestic banking system is still required.
“The stablecoin gets the value there quickly,” Benkitis said. “You still need the local liquidity to finish the payment.”
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