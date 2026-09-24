Rachel Conlan will oversee institutional partnerships and ecosystem growth, while Jamal Raees will focus on stablecoins and tokenized deposits, following a wave of new partnerships.

Solana Foundation has appointed former Binance chief marketing officer Rachel Conlan as chief strategy officer and former Polygon Labs executive Jamal Raees as general manager of payments, coming on following a flurry of new partnership announcements.

Conlan will lead strategy across institutional partnerships, ecosystem growth and efforts to bring businesses onto Solana, the foundation said Thursday. She spent three years at Binance and previously held senior roles at OKX, CAA Sports and Havas.

Raees said he would also deepen the foundation’s engagement with major payments companies and focus on infrastructure used by teams building payment services on Solana.

“My focus will be on driving greater adoption and usage of stablecoins and tokenized deposits, with an emphasis on global markets,” he said in a statement provided by Solana Foundation.

The management changes come as Solana takes on a flurry of new partnerships, including a collaboration with Modern Treasury that will see the San Francisco-based fintech become a payments infrastructure partner in the Foundation’s newly launched Solana Developer Platform.

Solana also inked deals earlier this year with Amazon Web Services to support stablecoin payments on the blockchain and expanded existing collaborations with Mastercard and Western Union.

Solana is preparing to deploy Alpenglow, a planned network upgrade intended to reduce transaction finality from about 12.8 seconds to roughly 150 milliseconds. The faster finality remains a target for the upgrade.

The network has processed more than $5 trillion in stablecoin volume so far in 2026. It also reported more than $4.5 billion in real-world assets on the network and more than $620 million in tokenized equity supply.

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