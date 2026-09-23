Hsin-Ju Chuang, a former partner at crypto venture firm Hack VC, has died at age 37, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to southbound Interstate 15 south of Field Road on Aug. 24, where Chuang was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not publicly disclosed a cause of death. Cointelegraph contacted the California Highway Patrol for additional information but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Chuang founded Dystopia Labs and previously served as head of growth at Stellar and Solana. She joined Hack VC as a venture partner in 2021 before becoming partner and head of platform in 2025.

Hack VC co-founder and managing partner Alexander Pack said Wednesday that the firm was “shocked and saddened” by Chuang’s death and offered condolences to her family, friends and others close to her.

Pack said the company had not spoken directly with Chuang for more than 10 months and was not aware of the circumstances surrounding her death. “We have no further information, and only wish to ask everyone to be respectful of those who are grieving,” he added.

Before her death, Chuang had publicly accused Hack VC of mistreating her during her time at the firm and said she intended to release evidence supporting her allegations.

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