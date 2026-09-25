US spot Bitcoin ETFs drew $191 million Thursday as daily inflows slowed for a third day, lifting year-to-date net flows to $787 million.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) drew about $191 million in net inflows on Thursday, pushing their six-session total past $2.8 billion.

After hitting a 2026 high of $999 million on Monday, daily inflows fell for three consecutive sessions while Bitcoin retreated from above $87,000. Thursday’s total was down 81% from Monday, according to SoSoValue data.

The latest inflow streak lifted the funds’ year-to-date total to roughly $787 million, reversing a 2026 deficit of about $5.5 billion at the end of June. September alone has attracted $2.56 billion so far, following $3.52 billion in August.

Daily flows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Source: SoSoValue

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the largest US spot Bitcoin ETF by assets, accounted for about $163 million of Thursday’s inflows, according to Farside Investors data. IBIT has attracted roughly $1.35 billion during the six-session streak, or nearly half of the funds’ combined inflows.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin traded at $83,807, down 0.3% over the past 24 hours but still up about 8% over the past seven days, according to CoinGecko.

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