Developer Vadim Zavodil criticized the proposal on X, arguing that much of its privacy stack had already been implemented by Zcash. He questioned how much privacy a newly launched system could initially provide, arguing that a new shielded pool would start without the anonymity set Zcash has accumulated over years of use.
“Privacy is a function of the crowd. Zcash has a real shielded pool built over years,” he wrote. “A brand new metaprotocol starts at zero, so your first private transfer hides in a crowd of one.”
In a companion post explaining the proposal, the Shielded Bitcoin researchers acknowledged a similar limitation, saying that large deposits do not automatically create a large anonymity set. They said observers may still be able to narrow down relationships between transfers if a small number of actors create most notes or wallets exhibit distinctive behavior.
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Pierre-Luc Dallaire-Demers, founder of post-quantum cryptography firm Pauli Group, raised a separate issue, describing the construction as interesting but “not quantum resistant at all.” Dallaire-Demers later said he was exploring what a fully post-quantum version could look like, assuming Bitcoin eventually adopts a post-quantum signature scheme.
Zerocash co-author and StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson was more supportive of the proposal’s direction. In response to Alloc Init’s announcement, Ben-Sasson said the original intent behind the Zerocash paper, which preceded Zcash, was to bring privacy to Bitcoin.
Ben-Sasson said he had not yet read the Shielded Bitcoin paper but would like to see the vision of privacy and scalability through zero-knowledge proofs materialize on Bitcoin’s base layer.
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