Source: Mathew Sigel
UK-listed Satsuma Technology was among the more drastic reversals. In July 2025, the company raised 100 million British pounds ($135 million) through convertible loan notes to expand its Bitcoin treasury, in what Cointelegraph reported at the time was a UK record for a Bitcoin treasury raise.
A year later, shareholders voted overwhelmingly to return substantially all of the company’s capital and cancel its listing. The board subsequently authorized the closure of its trading activities and the sale of its entire 669 BTC position.
Other companies to fully liquidate their Bitcoin holdings this year include Bitdeer, Genius Group and Prenetics. MARA Holdings and Empery Digital have also made substantial sales without abandoning their treasury strategies altogether.
The companies cited by VanEck’s Sigel exited or reduced their holdings for a range of reasons, including debt repayments, working capital needs, shareholder returns and shifts in business strategy.
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