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Written by Helen Partzstaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs add $347M as BTC falls below $84K after topping $87K

MarketsPublishedSep 24, 2026

US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows slowed to $347 million on Wednesday as Bitcoin fell below $84,000, while five-day inflows reached $2.65 billion.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) drew about $347 million in net inflows on Wednesday, extending their positive streak to five trading days even as Bitcoin fell below $84,000 after briefly trading above $87,000.

The funds have drawn about $2.65 billion over the five sessions through Wednesday, according to SoSoValue data. Wednesday’s tally was down from $714.75 million on Tuesday and a 2026 high of $998.95 million on Monday.

The funds have attracted $2.37 billion so far in September, offsetting earlier outflows and lifting year-to-date inflows to about $596 million.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the largest US spot Bitcoin ETF by assets, led Wednesday with $166 million in inflows, followed by Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with $143 million, according to Farside Investors data.

US spot Ether ETFs drew around $105 million on Wednesday, marking their fourth consecutive day of net inflows and lifting cumulative inflows to $13.8 billion. Spot XRP ETFs added $18 million, bringing cumulative inflows to about $1.8 billion.

Bitcoin traded at $83,743 at the time of publication, down 2.7% over 24 hours but up 9.5% over seven days, according to CoinGecko.

Related: Bitcoin long liquidations hit $280M as BTC price dips under $84K

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