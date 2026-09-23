Bitcoin long liquidations mounted as BTC/USD briefly traded below $84,000, while analysis flagged key support to hold.

Bitcoin (BTC) was rejected near $87,000 on Wednesday as onchain data showed negative spot demand.





Key points:

Bitcoin suffered a correction below $84,000 around Wednesday’s Wall Street open, causing $280 million in long liquidations over the course of four hours.

Analysis saw $82,000 as key support to hold in the event of a further breakdown.

Bitcoin cumulative spot demand remained negative on a rolling 30-day time frame





BTC price falls toward $84,000, nears week-to-date low





Data from TradingView tracked a second attempt to break beyond $87,000 before BTC/USD fell to local lows under $84,000 into the Wall Street open.





BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView





These levels marked the upper and lower boundaries of a narrow intraday range. Liquidity thickened on both sides of the spot price as traders attempted to force a breakout from the sideways range. Data from CoinGlass tallied liquidations over the four hours prior to the time of writing at $280 million.





BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CoinGlass





Commenting on the current landscape, trader and analyst Rekt Capital flagged $82,000 as a level for bulls to hold should the low-timeframe structure break down.





“For bullish continuation and to avoid reverting back into the $60k-$80k Range, Bitcoin would need to stay above or at minimum successfully retest ~$82k on any future dip,” he wrote in a post on X.





BTC/USD one-week chart. Source: Rekt Capital on X.com





As Cointelegraph reported, the current range has implications for certain investor cohorts. The US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have their aggregate cost basis at just below $86,000.





Earlier, analysis highlighted $90,000 as the likely next area in which BTC/USD will consolidate due to the increased likelihood of profit-taking by traders.





Spot demand shows only modest improvement





Despite gaining over 35% since the week beginning Aug. 17, Bitcoin faces an ongoing struggle to attract spot-market demand.





Related: Crypto metric signals altseason as Bitcoin market-cap share stalls below 60%





In its latest research, onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant claimed that interest was still largely confined to derivatives markets.





“The negative value of $BTC spot demand has narrowed slightly, while futures demand continues to increase. Total demand is also showing a slight recovery compared to the previous day,” it reported in a blog post on the day.





An accompanying chart showed that cumulative 30-day apparent spot demand measured -180,000 BTC as of Tuesday. Negative values reflect supply outpacing demand over the 30-day lookback period.





“Although total demand remains in negative territory, the trend is shifting toward the positive. If the current momentum persists, spot demand will also flip to positive. That moment will mark the beginning of a more significant rally,” CryptoQuant added.





Bitcoin spot vs. futures apparent demand (screenshot). Source: CryptoQuant



