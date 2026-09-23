US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded more than $1.7 billion in net inflows over two days as Bitcoin rose above investors’ estimated average cost basis.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded more than $1.7 billion in net inflows over two days as Bitcoin traded above the estimated cost basis of the average ETF investor.

The funds had $715 million in net inflows on Tuesday, following a 2026 high of $999 million on Monday, according to SoSoValue data.

Total net assets across US spot Bitcoin ETFs reached around $111 billion on Tuesday, up 56% from their 2026 low of roughly $71 billion on June 30. The total remains about 13% below the 2026 high of $128 billion recorded on Jan. 14.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led Tuesday’s inflows with $350 million, followed by Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with $257 million and Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust with $99 million, according to Farside Investors data.

Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart said Monday that the average Bitcoin ETF holder was back above water for the first time since January, as Bitcoin moved above his estimated ETF cost basis of $81,722 per coin.

The latest inflows came as Bitcoin traded around $86,000 on Tuesday, according to CoinGecko. After briefly surging above $87,000 on Wednesday, BTC changed hands at $86,467 at the time of publication, up 1.2% over 24 hours and 13.8% over seven days.

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