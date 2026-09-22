US spot Bitcoin ETFs drew nearly $1 billion on Monday, their largest daily inflow since October 2025, as Bitcoin briefly climbed above $87,000.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) drew nearly $1 billion in net inflows on Monday, their biggest daily haul of 2026.

The funds recorded $998.9 million in daily net inflows, surpassing the previous 2026 high of $844 million on Jan. 14, according to SoSoValue data.

Monday’s total also marked the largest daily inflow since Oct. 6, 2025, when US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted more than $1.2 billion. Despite the surge, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have posted about $464 million in net outflows so far in 2026.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led Monday’s inflows with $381 million, followed by the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) at $289 million and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) at around $239 million, according to data from Farside Investors.

Bitcoin traded at $85,430 at the time of publication, up 4.7% over 24 hours and 12.3% over the past month. It briefly rose above $87,200 on Monday, according to CoinGecko. CryptoQuant’s Julio Moreno said Monday that Bitcoin had moved above its 365-day moving average, which he described as the final signal needed to confirm a new bull market.

US spot Ether ETFs attracted around $270 million on Monday, their biggest daily inflow of 2026. US spot XRP ETFs recorded no net flows, leaving cumulative net inflows at about $1.71 billion.

Related: Bitcoin price tags $86K as analysis sees crypto in ‘new bull market’