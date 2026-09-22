Cointelegraph
DOGE$0.09872 6.34%
TRX$0.3487 1.24%
LINK$12.96 0.02%
ZEC$1,507.16 0.34%
ADA$0.2486 3.94%
XRP$1.54 4.45%
ETH$2,742.24 0.51%
BTC$85,963.02 1.76%
XMR$567.32 3.35%
BNB$787.30 0.50%
XLM$0.2130 2.61%
SOL$117.34 0.99%
HYPE$95.08 0.42%
Written by Helen Partzstaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs flirt with $1B as inflows hit 2026 high

MarketsPublishedSep 22, 2026

US spot Bitcoin ETFs drew nearly $1 billion on Monday, their largest daily inflow since October 2025, as Bitcoin briefly climbed above $87,000.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) drew nearly $1 billion in net inflows on Monday, their biggest daily haul of 2026.

The funds recorded $998.9 million in daily net inflows, surpassing the previous 2026 high of $844 million on Jan. 14, according to SoSoValue data.

Monday’s total also marked the largest daily inflow since Oct. 6, 2025, when US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted more than $1.2 billion. Despite the surge, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have posted about $464 million in net outflows so far in 2026.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led Monday’s inflows with $381 million, followed by the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) at $289 million and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) at around $239 million, according to data from Farside Investors.

Bitcoin traded at $85,430 at the time of publication, up 4.7% over 24 hours and 12.3% over the past month. It briefly rose above $87,200 on Monday, according to CoinGecko. CryptoQuant’s Julio Moreno said Monday that Bitcoin had moved above its 365-day moving average, which he described as the final signal needed to confirm a new bull market.

US spot Ether ETFs attracted around $270 million on Monday, their biggest daily inflow of 2026. US spot XRP ETFs recorded no net flows, leaving cumulative net inflows at about $1.71 billion.

Related: Bitcoin price tags $86K as analysis sees crypto in ‘new bull market’

1 minute letter

Subscribe to daily byte-sized crypto news from Cointelegraph

Subscribe
This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

More on the subject