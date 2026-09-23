Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are expected to brief the UN Security Council as it examines AI risks and global security.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are expected to brief the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday as the body examines artificial intelligence risks and their implications for international security.

According to CNBC, the UN confirmed Altman and Amodei’s participation. Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue and Yoshua Bengio, co-chair of the UN’s Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, are also expected to take part.

Reuters reported that the Security Council meeting will examine growing concerns over AI’s impact on international security. Chinese AI companies DeepSeek and Moonshot have been invited to make statements at the meeting, according to Reuters. DeepSeek is expected to participate, though its founder Liang Wenfeng does not plan to attend, the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Security Council first formally discussed artificial intelligence in 2023, Reuters reported, as governments began examining its security implications.

France is convening the Security Council meeting on Wednesday. Reuters reported that the discussion comes amid growing concerns about increasingly capable AI systems and the potential loss of human control.

Cointelegraph reached out to Anthropic, OpenAI and the UN spokesperson’s office for confirmation and comment but had not received responses before publication.

Related: Australian 40-year economic outlook recognizes ‘AI revolution,’ omits crypto