The voluntary accord puts much of the responsibility for managing frontier AI risks on developers.

US President Donald Trump and tech executives have signed a voluntary accord aimed at ensuring their AI models “behave as intended.”

The accord comes amid growing concerns over the safety of increasingly capable frontier AI systems. Trump has resisted a slowdown, citing competition with China. The agreement places much of the responsibility of managing AI risk on the companies developing the systems.

The White House accord, named “Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities,” calls for internal controls, independent external audits and board-level oversight “to ensure its models do not hack or access technical systems in unintended ways.” The accord also leaves open the possibility of turning those commitments into law or regulation, saying it may make sense to do so over time.

Source: Rapid Response 47

“I think I’m seeing tremendous self-policing. And they understand that they have to self-police,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

The accord was signed at the White House by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and xAI CEO Elon Musk.

The meeting addressed AI safety, the industry’s growth and data center development, while Trump ruled out a US-China joint venture to develop AI.

It also came on the same day Trump signed an executive order directing the executive branch to use “Super Intelligence” instead of “Artificial Intelligence,” arguing the term “more appropriately captures the promise, potential, and rapidly advancing capabilities of these technologies.”

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